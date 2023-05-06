TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.81 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

