TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $152.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

