TD Asset Management Inc Invests $7.15 Million in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,134,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.92% of Enerflex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,650,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFXT. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.90 million and a P/E ratio of -9.44. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.61%.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Further Reading

