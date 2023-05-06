TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of NewMarket worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NewMarket by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $397.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.88. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $404.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Stories

