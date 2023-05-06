TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

