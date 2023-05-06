TD Asset Management Inc Sells 123,317 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,317 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TTEC were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TTEC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. TTEC had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

