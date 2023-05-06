TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,500 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.