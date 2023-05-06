Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 353,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.2 %

TEF opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

About Telefónica



Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

