TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Cormark

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.82.

TSE:T opened at C$28.13 on Friday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$25.94 and a 52 week high of C$32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.87.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.1201248 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

