TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.82.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE T opened at C$28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.87. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$25.94 and a 52-week high of C$32.46.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.1201248 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.