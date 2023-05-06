Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $31,062,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 1,200.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 736,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

