Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.18

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 25163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

