Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.85 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Middleby worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at $21,366,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

