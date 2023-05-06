Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.87 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in KBR by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $572,099,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,974,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE:KBR opened at $58.56 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

