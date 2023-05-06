Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.96 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,259,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 1,892.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Capri stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

