Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.11 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

