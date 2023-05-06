Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 184,486 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,586 shares of company stock worth $3,881,346. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.