Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

