Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Shockwave Medical worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.19, for a total transaction of $579,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $288.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.73.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

