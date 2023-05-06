Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $76.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

