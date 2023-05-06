Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after buying an additional 82,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5 %

JLL stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $210.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

