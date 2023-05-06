Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

MSCI opened at $473.65 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

