Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 111 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,264 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.