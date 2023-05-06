Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 17 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,424.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,496.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,460.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 5,372.85% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

