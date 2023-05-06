Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,793 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.