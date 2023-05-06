Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 290 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.