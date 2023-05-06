Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,968 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Lear worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Lear Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

