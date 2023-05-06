Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 591 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

