Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 726 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $550.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Stories

