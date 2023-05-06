Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 439.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.00.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,853,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,789,114 shares of company stock valued at $667,702,578. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.