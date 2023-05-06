Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.