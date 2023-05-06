Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

TXRH opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

