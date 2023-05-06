Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

