Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textainer Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Stock Up 2.3 %

TGH opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Textainer Group has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,521,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,191,000 after buying an additional 83,441 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,755,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 451,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.