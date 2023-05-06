TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Buys $119,200.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Daniel F. Weir acquired 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,475.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.