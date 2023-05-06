The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $748.94

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 748.94 ($9.36) and traded as high as GBX 753 ($9.41). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.37), with a volume of 86,054 shares changing hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 748.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 764.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,777.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.