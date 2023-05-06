The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

