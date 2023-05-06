The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTPOF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
About Metropolitan Bank & Trust
