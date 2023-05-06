The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

