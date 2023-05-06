The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,942 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Hershey worth $72,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $275.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

