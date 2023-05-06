The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 890,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 242,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

