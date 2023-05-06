The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

