The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.80

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 9753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.05 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 524,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 402,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The RMR Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.