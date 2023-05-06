The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

The9 Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The9 by 75.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The9 in the second quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The9 by 10,524.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

