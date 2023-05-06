Theodor Werner Freye Sells 549 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $290.04 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 107.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,815,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

