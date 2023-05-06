Thomas Stenger Sells 4,582 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.