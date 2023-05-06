Thomson Reuters Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$160.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$119.23 and a 12 month high of C$180.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$172.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$160.54. The company has a market cap of C$75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.