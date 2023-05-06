Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWM shares. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 6.9 %

TWM stock opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$712.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1313131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

