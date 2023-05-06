TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TMBThanachart Bank Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMBBY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

