TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

TMX Group Price Performance

X opened at C$140.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$123.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$136.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

